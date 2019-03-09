FOREST GROVE — The Banks Braves overcame a 33-22 deficit in the opening minutes of the third quarter, and rallied behind the hot hand of Bret Cameron to score a 62-56 victory Saturday afternoon, in the championship game of the 4A boys basketball state tournament.
It was just the second loss for the Gulls since Dec. 20. Both losses came at the hands of the Braves.
Details to follow.
