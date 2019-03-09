Seaside's Brayden Johnson

Seaside's Brayden Johnson launches a shot over Jacob Slifka of Banks in the first half of Saturday's game.

 Jeff Ter Har/For the Daily Astorian

FOREST GROVE — The Banks Braves overcame a 33-22 deficit in the opening minutes of the third quarter, and rallied behind the hot hand of Bret Cameron to score a 62-56 victory Saturday afternoon, in the championship game of the 4A boys basketball state tournament.

It was just the second loss for the Gulls since Dec. 20. Both losses came at the hands of the Braves.

Details to follow.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Daily Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.