The Astoria boys basketball team was facing long odds Tuesday night at Seaside.
Over their previous 32 home games, the Gulls had a 31-1 record on their home court. And the two-time defending state champions weren't planning on opening the new league season with a loss.
Seaside had things locked up after one quarter with the Fishermen, leading 23-6 on its way to an easy 83-43 win.
A flurry of 3-pointers from Brayden Johnson, Beau Johnson and Chase Januik helped the Gulls extend their lead to 31-6, before Astoria closed the first half with 3-point shots from Ian Hunt and Marcus Soderstrom.
But any hopes of an upset the Fishermen had at halftime quickly disappeared in the opening minutes of the third quarter, as Seaside opened the second half on a 20-4 run.
The Gulls finished with five players in double figures, led by Januik with 21 and Brayden Johnson, who had 19 points off the bench. Ryan Hague added 12, followed by Duncan Thompson and Payton Westerholm with 10 apiece.
Hunt and Soderstrom had 13 points each for Astoria, which was missing Josh Olson from the lineup.
