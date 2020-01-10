The Estacada Rangers were feeling pretty good in the opening minute of the third quarter Friday night, trailing Seaside by just one point, 35-34.
But after that, it was all Gulls, who went on a 47-12 run for an eventual 82-51 win at Estacada in a nonleague boys basketball game.
Seaside snapped a two-game losing skid by pounding the Rangers on the boards and at both ends of the floor in the second half.
Estacada had led 23-19 midway through the second quarter, but a pair of 3-pointers by Beau Johnson put Seaside in front to stay at 27-23.
After Estacada's Nathan Hagel opened the third period with a 3-pointer, the Gulls went on a 15-0 run, highlighted by 3-point bombs from Ryan Hague and Johnson.
Seaside continued the onslaught into the fourth quarter, with three 3-pointers by Brayden Johnson as the Gulls scored 23 points or more in each of the final three quarters.
Hague led Seaside with 21 points, with Brayden Johnson scoring 19 and Beau Johnson adding 14. Stephen Snyder chipped in 11 for the Gulls, who play Tuesday at Gladstone.
Estacada (3-8) has lost three of its last four games, with the three losses coming to Tillamook, Valley Catholic and Seaside. The Rangers host Astoria Tuesday.
