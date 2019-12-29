Seaside passed the weekend road test, and the Gulls showed that they are officially ready to make a new state title run in a new year, following a pair of nonleague boys basketball wins Friday and Saturday in La Grande.
The No. 3-ranked Gulls opened the long two-day road swing with a 60-48 win over the Tigers on Thursday, then followed with a 62-56 victory over the same team Saturday morning.
La Grande held first half leads in both games — 15-14 after one quarter in Game 1, and a 27-26 halftime lead in Game 2 — but Seaside outscored the Tigers in the second half of both games, 32-19 in Friday's contest, and 36-29 in Saturday's win.
The Gulls had big offensive performances from the usuals: Ryan Hague led the Gulls in Friday's first game with 24 points, followed by Stephen Snyder with 17 and Brayden Johnson with 11. Johnson had 27 Saturday, followed by Snyder with 11 and Hague with nine.
Seaside could have a chance to take over the top spot in the state with a win Friday over current No. 1 Marist.
