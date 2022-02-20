No season would be complete without a tiebreaker at Tillamook High School between the Banks and Seaside boys basketball teams, and the 2021-22 season was no exception.
The two teams met for tiebreakers at Tillamook in 2019 and 2020, with each team winning one.
In a tiebreaker to break the tiebreakers, the Gulls defeated Banks 52-49 in a Saturday night contest at Tillamook, helping Seaside earn the league's No. 1 seed to the state playoffs. The teams finished the regular season as co-league champions.
The Braves held an early 13-7 advantage, before the Gulls reeled off a 15-2 run for a 22-15 lead midway through the second quarter.
Banks held a very brief 34-33 lead in the third, but the Braves couldn't keep pace with Seaside's long-range bombers.
Ever Sibony hit a pair of three's to start the fourth quarter, with additional second half treys from Cash Corder and Connor Langmo.
Sibony had two 3-pointers in the first half as well, to finish with a game-high 16 points.
Unless the two teams meet in Marshfield at the 4A state tournament, Saturday's game was the last between the two league rivals. Banks drops to the 3A level next school year.
Saturday's tiebreaker also brings an end to the Cowapa's best rivalry over the past six years.
Since the 2015-16 season, Seaside has lost just 13 games to Cowapa opponents, including eight to the Braves and two to Valley Catholic, the two schools dropping to the 3A level.