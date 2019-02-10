SEASIDE — The Knappa Loggers gave a pretty good account of themselves Friday night at Seaside. For about a quarter and a half.
That's about when the Gulls turned a slim 19-18 lead into a 34-18 advantage, on their way to a 79-49 win over the Loggers in a nonleague boys basketball game, and a rare Clatsop Clash meeting between Knappa and Seaside.
Knappa had not lost by 30 or more points since a 74-42 loss to R.A. Long in 2013. But the Loggers shouldn't feel too bad — Seaside does that to everybody.
Whether they're playing the defending 5A state champions or the No. 1-ranked 4A team … the Gulls are beating just about anyone they want right now, as they tune up for another state title run.
With two league games still remaining, the No. 1-ranked Gulls are 19-2 and have won 16 in a row.
After the 15-0 run in the second period, Seaside never looked back, despite an early challenge from Knappa. The Loggers led 15-14 after one quarter, as Eli Takalo scored on a layup at the buzzer to end the first eight minutes.
The Gulls are not accustomed to trailing after one quarter, nor are they used to missing seven straight 3-pointers, as they did to start the second period.
But Knappa was equally cold, and Seaside took advantage with a successful 3-pointer from Brayden Johnson. The Gulls took the lead for good on a tip-in by Payton Westerholm, who has five cousins on the Knappa roster.
Seaside's Duncan Thompson had three straight scores, and Beau Johnson's 3-pointer gave the Gulls their 34-18 lead.
In the second quarter, Knappa had three free throws and just one field goal (a 3-pointer by Kanai Phillip with 45 seconds left).
Timber Engblom kept the Loggers within striking distance in the third quarter, when he scored 10 of his team-high 18 points, but Seaside reeled off another 9-0 to pull away.
Chase Januik scored a game-high 20 points for Seaside, which finished 10-for-10 from the free throw line. Ryan Hague added 16, while Beau Johnson and Thompson each finished with 10.
Takalo added eight points and Mason Westerholm score seven for Knappa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.