The Seaside boys basketball team bounced back from a Wednesday loss to Marshfield with a 64-52 nonleague win over North Marion, Friday night at Seaside.
The game was closer than the final score indicated, as the Huskies were within 54-48 late in the fourth quarter, before North Marion started fouling and didn't stop until the Gulls hit six straight free throws, and outscored the Huskies 10-4 in the final minutes.
Seaside's largest lead in the first half came at the end of the first quarter (11-5), matched later at 23-17 following consecutive scores by Cash Corder.
North Marion relied on 3-pointers by Cole Hammack and Dylan Herron, and two scores by Evan Holman that brought the Huskies into a 25-25 tie at halftime.
But no team has been able to stop the Gulls from the 3-point line, where Seaside sank four shots in the third quarter from Ever Sibony, Izzy Jantes, Carson Kawasoe and Corder, helping the Gulls build a 46-38 lead by the end of the quarter.
Seaside led by six points with just under two minutes left, when an offensive rebound basket by Corder sparked a 10-0 run.
Sibony led all scorers with 21 points, followed by Corder with 17. Three players scored in double figures for North Marion, which was coming off a 76-43 win over Valley Catholic, Seaside's next opponent.
Astoria 60, Warrenton 36
Warrenton held a one-point lead after one quarter, but the rest of the night belonged to Astoria, as the Fishermen outscored the Warriors 47-22 over the final three quarters, for a 60-36 nonleague boys basketball win Saturday at Warrenton.
Having not played since Dec. 31, it took the Fishermen a full quarter to warm up, which they eventually did by finishing with three players in double figures.
Colton McMaster had a game-high 22 points for Astoria, with help from teammates Niko Boudreau (13 points) and Owen Williams (12 points), as the Fishermen improved to 6-6 overall, with league play beginning Wednesday at Banks.
Warrenton's Josh Earls hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with nine points, along with Dawson Little. The Warriors were playing their second game in two days, coming off a 49-39 loss Friday at Willamina.
Bulldogs 49, Warriors 39
The Warrenton and Willamina boys basketball teams hooked up in a 3-point shooting contest Friday, in a Coastal Range League contest.
The two teams combined to make 14 3-pointers through three quarters, and the Bulldogs outscored the Warriors in the fourth, 13-6, for a 49-39 win.
Warrenton had just one shot attempt from two-point range in the second quarter, relying on a pair of three's from No. 3, Dawson Little, and another trey by Elijah Whitsett for an 18-12 lead.
Willamina answered with back-to-back 3-pointers from Cohen Haller and Austin Carrasco, and took an eventual 25-20 lead in the third quarter on a three by Jacob Hadley.
The Warriors responded with two straight treys from Hordie Bodden Bodden and Little for a 26-25 advantage, but Willamina took the lead for good on two straight triples from Kaleb Cruickshank and Haller.