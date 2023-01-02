The Seaside boys basketball team poses with another tournament championship bracket, following their tournament win at Newport.
Just over a week after winning their own annual holiday tournament, the Gulls went 3-0 to win the Newport Coast Classic, held Wednesday through Friday at Newport High School.
After opening with wins over The Dalles (57-56) and Catlin Gabel (60-41), Seaside knocked off host Newport in the championship game Friday night, 64-47.
Izzy Jantes was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, joining Caleb Langmo and Ruger Thompson on the all-tournament team.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
* regular rate after promotion period
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.