The first third of the Cowapa League basketball season is complete. And after just four games, it’s already clear that it’s going to be a two-team race on the boys’ side: A Clatsop Clash battle to the finish.
Seaside has the edge through the first round of league games, following a 50-27 Friday night home win over Astoria. The victory gives the Gulls a perfect league record (4-0), with Astoria (3-1) a game back. Scappoose (1-2) is already a distant second.
Meanwhile, it was the second of four Clatsop Clash regular season meetings.
The Gulls defeated Astoria in the final of Seaside’s Holiday Classic in December, with two league games still to come. The rivals could also meet twice in the post-season, in a possible league tie-breaker, followed by a potential matchup in the state tournament.
Currently, the No. 9-ranked Fishermen and No. 6 Gulls (with 10-6 and 12-2 overall records, respectively) are the only two Cowapa League teams with winning records, with the remainder of the league (St. Helens, Scappoose, Tillamook) a combined 9-34.
Big starts to the first and second halves was all Seaside needed in Friday’s win.
The Gulls opened the first quarter with a 9-2 run, as the Fishermen scored their first points at the 3:35 mark.
Holding a slim 18-15 lead late in the second quarter, Seaside finished the first half with a 5-0 rally, then opened the third period with a 17-4 run, turning the 18-15 lead into a 40-17 advantage.
Seaside junior Kyler McCleary had three 3-pointers in the second half run, with Caleb Langmo adding another triple.
Seaside’s Austin Palmer scored a game-high 16 points, followed by McCleary with 10. Connelly Fromwiller had seven points off the bench for Astoria.