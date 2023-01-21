The first third of the Cowapa League basketball season is complete. And after just four games, it’s already clear that it’s going to be a two-team race on the boys’ side: A Clatsop Clash battle to the finish.

Seaside has the edge through the first round of league games, following a 50-27 Friday night home win over Astoria. The victory gives the Gulls a perfect league record (4-0), with Astoria (3-1) a game back. Scappoose (1-2) is already a distant second.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.