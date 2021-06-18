The Astoria and Seaside boys basketball teams played either the last game of the winter sports season, or the first game of summer league Thursday night at Seaside, where the Gulls posted a 59-33 win over the Fishermen.
Both teams have finished regular season play, while Seaside hopes to secure a wild card berth to the season-ending showcase tournament next week in Coos Bay and North Bend.
Astoria will take part in a tournament next weekend in Seaside.
In Thursday’s win, Seaside was 7-for-21 from the 3-point line, as Cash Corder deposited three 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 22 points.
Additional 3-pointers from Ruger Thompson and Ever Sibony gave the Gulls a 17-8 lead after one quarter, which they extended to 43-21 midway through a low scoring third period.
Colton McMaster had 11 points to lead the Fishermen.
On Wednesday, the Banks Braves were successful in their first trip to Seaside’s new home on the hill, as they posted a 47-43 win to secure the Cowapa League boys basketball title.
Banks improved to 7-0 in league. Banks was scheduled to host Tillamook Friday.
In Wednesday’s low-scoring defensive battle, the first half featured five ties and 10 lead changes, with neither team leading by more than three points.
Seaside grabbed a 25-20 lead on a 3-pointer by Corder in the opening seconds of the third quarter.
But the Braves got hot from there, as Cade Buchanan scored on a layup to spark a 15-6 run, highlighted by 3-point shots from Joseph Buliga and two from Tyler Exline. Thompson banked in a 3-pointer to close the quarter, with Banks leading 35-34.