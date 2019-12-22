SEASIDE — The most predictable basketball tournament in the state played out just like it always does Saturday night.
For the sixth year in a row, the Seaside boys played in the championship game of their own tournament. And for the fourth time in the last five, the Gulls took the title, with an easy 77-52 win over Montesano.
Since 2010, Seaside has appeared in the championship game of the Holiday Classic nine times, missing the title game just once (2013).
There wasn't much opposition in their latest drive to the championship.
Seaside opened with a 61-48 win over Newport, and followed with blowout victories over Centralia (73-42) and Montesano (77-52).
Saturday's game was tied 14-14 early in the second quarter, before the Gulls put the game away with a 23-6 run to end the first half.
The Gulls dominated at both ends of the floor, controlling the boards and making nearly every shot they put up.
Three-pointers from Brayden Johnson, Stephen Snyder, Everest Sibony, Ledger Pugh and Cash Corder helped Seaside build a 60-30 lead early in the third period.
Johnson led the Gulls with 21 points, Snyder scored 12, with 10 points apiece from Ryan Hague and Sibony.
Seaside (6-1 overall) is scheduled to play La Grande (1-3) twice later this week, Friday and Saturday at La Grande.
Gulls 73, Centralia 42
The Gulls clinched their sixth straight appearance in the championship game of their own tournament with a 73-42 win Friday night over Centralia.
Ten players made the scoring column for Seaside, which jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead, and led 26-9 early in the second quarter.
Brayden Johnson led all scorers with 21 points, followed by Ryan Hague with 13 and Everest Sibony with 10.
Madras senior Dapri Miller was named tournament Most Valuable Player.
Seaside Holiday Classic
(Boys championship games, since 2010)
2010: South Whidbey def. Seaside, 45-32
2011: Seaside def. Madras, 51-35
2012: Madras def. Seaside, 54-47
2014: Madras def. Seaside, 45-41
2015: Seaside def. Astoria, 61-40
2016: Seaside def. Newport, 87-54
2017: Newport def. Seaside, 70-59
2018: Seaside def. Newport, 66-47
2019: Seaside def. Montesano, 77-52
