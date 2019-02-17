Entering the Cowapa League first-place tie-breaker game Saturday at Tillamook, the Seaside boys basketball team had a string of eight straight wins in postseason play.
And the Gulls were not about to ruin that mark.
Seaside made it nine straight playoff victories with a 51-42 win over Banks that puts the Gulls back into the No. 1 spot in the state rankings, and broke the tie at the top of the Cowapa League standings.
The Gulls will not play again until March 1, unless Valley Catholic upsets Banks on Monday. In that case, the Gulls would host the Valiants on Tuesday. If Banks wins, there would be no second league playoff meeting between the Braves and Gulls.
For now, Banks and Seaside are on a collision course for the state championship game, March 9 in Forest Grove.
Just two days after the Braves scored a 54-53 upset over Seaside, the Gulls returned the favor in Saturday's win.
Seaside never trailed in the league playoff, although the Braves rallied from a 37-27 deficit to start the fourth period, and pulled to within 37-35 midway through the quarter.
Seaside answered with 3-pointers from Beau Johnson and Ryan Hague, and the Gulls made six straight free throws in the final minute to secure the win.
Hague led Seaside with 12 points, while the team of Johnson & Johnson (Beau and Brayden) combined for 22, 11 points apiece.
Brayden hit a 3-pointer to end the first quarter, and made another to start the second.
Each Johnson added another 3-pointer in the second quarter, giving Seaside a commanding 28-16 halftime lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.