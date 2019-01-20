The Game of the Night in 4A boys basketball took place in Beaverton, where Valley Catholic was hosting Seaside in a rematch of the 2018 state championship game.
And if the Valiants were looking for revenge, they will have to wait another day.
Like they showed in March of last year, the Gulls still hold the upper hand on Valley Catholic, as Seaside posted a 55-49 win over the Valiants.
After two ties and six lead changes in the first quarter, the Gulls took control in the second period.
Brayden Johnson — who beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to end the opening quarter — drained another trey to start the second for an 18-14 Seaside lead.
Chase Januik and Johnson combined for 17 first half points, helping the Gulls grab a seemingly safe 28-19 halftime lead.
But the Valiants didn't go down easy.
Baskets by Daniel Pruitt, Trey Eberhart and Jack Tetzloff helped Valley Catholic open the third quarter on a 12-0 run, with 3-pointers from Eberhardt and Tetzloff leading to an eventual 36-31 advantage for the Valiants.
The Gulls re-settled and quickly erased the deficit, thanks to Seaside's big second half star, Ryan Hague.
After a scoreless first half, Hague scored nine in the third quarter to help the Gulls pull even at the end of three quarters, 42-42.
Seaside finally decided to put the Valiants away in the fourth, going 7-for-10 at the free throw line to secure the win.
Hague led Seaside with 15 points (all in the second half). Johnson added 12, Januik 11 and Westerholm scored 10.
