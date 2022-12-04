After a 20-point loss Wednesday at Cascade, the Seaside boys basketball team looked more at home Friday night on their home court, where the Gulls topped Marist Catholic 68-64 in overtime.
Seaside appeared well on its way to a non-league win through three quarters, holding leads of 29-21 in the second quarter and 48-39 late in the third.
But a resilient Spartans team rallied behind senior Cooper Mullens, who hit six 3-pointers on his way to a 25-point night.
Seaside junior Ruger Thompson and sophomore Austin Palmer scored 22 points apiece, combining for 44 for Seaside’s 68 points. Thompson made five 3-pointers.
Mullens made back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter for a brief 55-53 lead. Seaside answered with baskets from sophomore Jake White and Palmer for an eventual 58-55 advantage, but the Gulls were unable to close out the win in four quarters, missing three straight free throws in the final minute.
Instead, Mullens converted a three-point play in the final seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime.
Mullens and teammate Kai Holmes both had 3-pointers for a 64-61 lead, but White countered with a game-tying trey for Seaside. Sophomore Jordan Westerholm hit the go-ahead basket with under a minute left, and Palmer made two free throws with 4.9 seconds remaining to clinch the victory.
Palmer was 12-of-18 at the free throw line, while Marist was 10-of-15 as a team. Overall, the Gulls made 15-of-28 free throws.