In the most unexpected overtime game of the night, Seaside held off Valley Catholic in five quarters Friday night at Seaside, 58-55.
Both teams had opportunities to win it earlier, but it came down to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Seaside's Ever Sibony as time expired, with his bank shot off the glass going in for the lone field goal of the overtime session.
The Valiants —winless in league play — had to overcome deficits of 19-8 in the first quarter, 44-30 in the third and 47-37 early in the fourth before the Valiants reeled off an 18-6 run to send the game to overtime.
Seaside had a chance to close it out at the free throw line, but the Gulls made just 3-of-10 attempts in the final minute of regulation, into overtime.
Valley Catholic's Benjamin Cheung scored a game-high 21 points, and made two free throws with 53 seconds left in the extra frame to tie the game at 55-55, setting up the game-winning shot by Sibony.
The Gulls are 5-0 in league play, a one-game lead over Banks and a three-game lead over Astoria with three games remaining.
Less than 24 hours after Friday's win, Seaside traveled to West Linn for a nonleague game against the No. 3-ranked Class 5A Lions, who defeated the Gulls 69-39.
Banks 67, Astoria 41
In the late, late game Friday at the Brick House, Banks led from start to finish in a 67-41 win over Astoria in Cowapa League boys basketball action.
In their last visit to Astoria as a member of the Cowapa League, the Braves knocked down 10 3-pointers on the night, improving to 4-1 in league play.
Colton McMaster led Astoria with 13 points, but Banks countered with big nights from Ben Mayo (24 points) and Cooper Gobel (16 points), as the Braves built a 27-10 lead in the second quarter, and extended it to 45-18 early in the third.