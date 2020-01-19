Ten 3-pointers by Gladstone and nine missed free throws from Astoria made a big difference Friday night at the Brick House, where the Gladiators posted a 68-50 win over Astoria in a nonleague boys basketball game.
Gladstone had all the points it would need from just three players, with Jeremy DeVoe scoring a game-high 24 points, followed by Jude Ashpole and Brandon Wanlass with 16 apiece.
Colton McMaster led a trio of Astoria players in double figures with 16 points. Ryan Stenblom scored 11 and Xander Marincovich added 10 for the Fishermen, who slip to 2-14 overall. Gladstone improves to 9-4.
Astoria opens Cowapa League play Tuesday at home vs. Seaside.
