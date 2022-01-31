Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Seventh-ranked Stayton needed an extra quarter to beat Astoria in a nonleague boys basketball game Friday night at the Brick House, where the Eagles scored a 68-65 overtime victory over the Fishermen.
Stayton's Jacob Axmaker poured in 30 points for the Eagles, while Colton McMaster had 19 points and Merrick Benesch had 16 for the Fishermen, who played the majority of the game with just six players.
It was the second overtime loss this year for the Fishermen, who play Tuesday at Seaside.
Warrenton took over first place in the Coastal Range League with a 45-34 win Friday night at Clatskanie.
The Warriors can possibly secure a league title over the next week, with two of their three remaining games at home, including a Tuesday contest with Willamina.
In 2A Northwest League action, Knappa's home contest Saturday vs. Vernonia was canceled, and Tuesday's game at Vernonia has been ruled as a forfeit win for Knappa.
No. 5-ranked Knappa — winners of 16 in a row — has upcoming home games this week vs. Gaston and Portland Christian, currently a combined 1-28 overall.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1