Seventh-ranked Stayton needed an extra quarter to beat Astoria in a nonleague boys basketball game Friday night at the Brick House, where the Eagles scored a 68-65 overtime victory over the Fishermen.

Stayton's Jacob Axmaker poured in 30 points for the Eagles, while Colton McMaster had 19 points and Merrick Benesch had 16 for the Fishermen, who played the majority of the game with just six players.

It was the second overtime loss this year for the Fishermen, who play Tuesday at Seaside.

Warriors 45, Clatskanie 34

Warrenton took over first place in the Coastal Range League with a 45-34 win Friday night at Clatskanie.

The Warriors can possibly secure a league title over the next week, with two of their three remaining games at home, including a Tuesday contest with Willamina.

Knappa win streak continues

In 2A Northwest League action, Knappa's home contest Saturday vs. Vernonia was canceled, and Tuesday's game at Vernonia has been ruled as a forfeit win for Knappa.

No. 5-ranked Knappa — winners of 16 in a row — has upcoming home games this week vs. Gaston and Portland Christian, currently a combined 1-28 overall.

