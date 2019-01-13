The Taft Tigers gained a little revenge Saturday night, scoring a 46-25 win over Warrenton in a Coastal Range League boys basketball game in Lincoln City.
A week earlier, the Warriors defeated Taft 43-41 on Warrenton's home floor.
The Warriors (10-6 overall, 2-3 in league) are still in third place in the league standings behind Clatskanie and Rainier. Taft and Willamina are tied for last at 1-4.
