The No. 19-ranked Warrenton Warriors slipped below .500 mark in league play, following a 47-33 loss Tuesday night at Taft in a Coastal Range League boys basketball game.
It was just the second win in league play for the Tigers (2-7), both victories over the Warriors.
Warrenton falls to 4-5 in league, two-and-a-half games behind Clatskanie, which hosts the Warriors in another crucial league contest Friday.
