The Seaside boys basketball team landed three players on the Class 4A all-state team, which was released Monday through the Oregonian.
Senior Chase Januik earned first team honors, while junior Ryan Hague and senior Payton Westerholm were selected to the second team.
The 4A boys' Coach of the Year was Marc Roche of state champion Banks.
In addition, Januik and Westerholm were selected by coaches to play in the 47th annual Oregon Athletic Coaches Association (OACA) state all-star series, June 14-15, for seniors at the 2A, 3A and 4A levels.
Seaside coach Bill Westerholm was chosen to coach the North team, which will include Knappa's Timber Engblom and Warrenton's Dalton Knight.
The first game will be at the Morse Event Center at Northwest Christian University in Eugene (5:30 p.m., West vs. North).
Boys 4A all-state:
Coach of the Year: Marc Roche, Banks
First team
Kaleb Anundi, Sr., Stayton
Blake Gobel, Sr., Banks
Chase Januik, Sr., Seaside
Cory Stover, Sr., Marshfield
R.J. Veliz, Sr., Woodburn
Second team
Ryan Hague, Jr., Seaside
Sergio Jimenz, Jr., North Marion
Andrew Reynolds, Sr., Henley
Kaden Sand, Sr., Baker
Payton Westerholm, Sr., Seaside
Honorable mention
Dakota Bunn, Sr., Banks
Riley Nichol, Sr., Stayton
Justin Plechaty, Sr., Newport
Daniel Pruitt, Jr., Valley Catholic
Jacob Slifka, Jr., Banks
Grant Webster, Sr., Marshfield
Max Whittaker, Sr., Marist
