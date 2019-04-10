Chase Januik, Bill Westerholm, Payton Westerholm
Buy Now

From left to right, Seaside's Chase Januik, coach Bill Westerholm and Payton Westerholm will team up one last time, in this summer's OACA all-star basketball series.

 Gary Henley/The Daily Astorian

The Seaside boys basketball team landed three players on the Class 4A all-state team, which was released Monday through the Oregonian.

Senior Chase Januik earned first team honors, while junior Ryan Hague and senior Payton Westerholm were selected to the second team.

The 4A boys' Coach of the Year was Marc Roche of state champion Banks.

In addition, Januik and Westerholm were selected by coaches to play in the 47th annual Oregon Athletic Coaches Association (OACA) state all-star series, June 14-15, for seniors at the 2A, 3A and 4A levels.

Seaside coach Bill Westerholm was chosen to coach the North team, which will include Knappa's Timber Engblom and Warrenton's Dalton Knight.

The first game will be at the Morse Event Center at Northwest Christian University in Eugene (5:30 p.m., West vs. North).

Boys 4A all-state:

Coach of the Year: Marc Roche, Banks

First team

Kaleb Anundi, Sr., Stayton

Blake Gobel, Sr., Banks

Chase Januik, Sr., Seaside

Cory Stover, Sr., Marshfield

R.J. Veliz, Sr., Woodburn

Second team

Ryan Hague, Jr., Seaside

Sergio Jimenz, Jr., North Marion

Andrew Reynolds, Sr., Henley

Kaden Sand, Sr., Baker

Payton Westerholm, Sr., Seaside

Honorable mention

Dakota Bunn, Sr., Banks

Riley Nichol, Sr., Stayton

Justin Plechaty, Sr., Newport

Daniel Pruitt, Jr., Valley Catholic

Jacob Slifka, Jr., Banks

Grant Webster, Sr., Marshfield

Max Whittaker, Sr., Marist

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Daily Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.