The 17th-ranked Yamhill-Carlton Tigers fought off foul trouble and a 13-point deficit late in the third quarter to defeat Warrenton in a Coastal Range League boys basketball game Monday at Warrenton.
With Yamhill’s leading scorer on the bench, Warrenton’s Hunter Xochipiltecatl scored four straight points to give the Warriors a 48-35 lead in the final minute of the third quarter.
Warrenton still led 50-41 with 5:20 left in the fourth quarter, following two free throws from Xochipiltecatl.
But the game turned on a 3-pointer by Yamhill’s Jacob McGhehey at the five minute mark, sparking a 7-0 run by the Tigers.
A foul on the Tigers — along with a technical foul on Yamhill — gave the Warriors four free throws and the ball with 3:20 left, but Warrenton made just 1-of-4 at the line. Over the final five minutes of the game, the Warriors were 1-of-7.
After missing much of the third quarter, the Tigers’ Kyle Slater returned from foul trouble, and scored on a layup that brought Yamhill to within 51-50. A layup by teammate Ethan Barnett tied the game at the 1:20 mark, and Slater scored the final point, a free throw with 30 seconds left.
Eight different Warriors scored in the first half, with Xochipiltecatl scoring 14 of his 17 points in the second half. Cam’Ron Daniels added 10 points.
In the girls' game, Warrenton snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 31-26 win over Yamhill-Carlton, the Warriors' first league victory of the season.