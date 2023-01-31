The 17th-ranked Yamhill-Carlton Tigers fought off foul trouble and a 13-point deficit late in the third quarter to defeat Warrenton in a Coastal Range League boys basketball game Monday at Warrenton.

With Yamhill’s leading scorer on the bench, Warrenton’s Hunter Xochipiltecatl scored four straight points to give the Warriors a 48-35 lead in the final minute of the third quarter.

