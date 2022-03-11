Seaside's run at a fifth straight championship game appearance in the 4A boys basketball state tournament came to an end Friday afternoon at Marshfield High School, where No. 1-ranked Junction City held off the Gulls, 43-35, helping the Tigers secure a spot in Saturday's championship game.
The Gulls were bounced into Saturday's third-place consolation game.
Seaside still managed to trim a nine-point deficit down to 35-32 early in the fourth quarter, but less than 24 hours after a dramatic comeback win over Philomath on Thursday, Seaside had used up all of its miracle points for the tournament.
The top-ranked Tigers, who trailed by three points early, led the rest of the way to win the semifinal game.
Both teams struggled from the field (Gulls 10-for-33, Tigers 10-for-34), but Junction City was 20-of-25 at the free throw line, 8-of-12 in the last 3:28 of regulation, to hold off any Seaside comeback.
More impressive was the Tiger defense, which held Seaside's Ever Sibony to just six points (one field goal and four free throws), after Sibony's 25-point outburst in Thursday's game.
Seaside's Cash Corder scored a team-high 15 points before fouling out late in the game, while Junction City used just six players the entire game, and effectively ran time off the clock in the final quarter, allowing just five points for the Gulls in the fourth period.
Junior Kaleb Burnett led the Tigers with 16 points and seven rebounds, while teammate Colby Evans added 10 points, including 6-for-6 at the free throw line.
Connor Langmo chipped in nine points and seven rebounds for Seaside, which had appeared four straight state championship games (2016, '17, '18, '19), with the state tournament canceled in 2020 and 2021.