Both teams held sizable leads throughout Friday's boys basketball game at the Brick House, where Tillamook eventually posted a 63-60 win over Astoria.
The Cheesemakers and Fishermen both made an equal number of shots from the field (15 two-point shots and five 3-pointers), while the difference came at the free throw line, where Tillamook was 18-of-22 to Astoria's 15-of-22.
Individually, Tillamook freshman guard Trask Veek-Petersen scored 27 points to lead all scorers, and teammate Marshall Allen added 14.
Astoria had four players double figures, led by Colton McMaster's 15 points. Xander Marincovich had 14, Ryan Stenblom chipped in 13 and Michael Moore scored 10.
The Cheesemakers jumped out to leads of 10-0 and 14-4, while the Fishermen held a 12- to 14-point lead in the second half. Tillamook outscored Astoria 28-26 in the fourth quarter.
Tillamook improved to 3-3 in league, while the Fishermen dropped to 0-7. Astoria finishes the season at home Tuesday vs. Valley Catholic.
