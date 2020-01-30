Two Tillamook players combined to score 54 points, and the Cheesemakers outscored Astoria 13-5 in overtime, for a 64-56 win over Astoria in a Cowapa League boys basketball game Tuesday night at Tillamook.
Freshman guard Trask Veek-Petersen led the Cheesemakers with 30 points, which included six 3-pointers and a bunch of free throws in the overtime period. He finished 10-for-12 at the line, while Tillamook was 15-for-23 overall.
Tillamook sophomore Marshall Allen added 24 points, 14 in the third quarter.
Astoria jumped out to a 6-0 advantage to start the game, but trailed 20-12 after one quarter.
The Fishermen bounced back and outscored Tillamook 28-24 over the second and third quarters, but the two teams were tied at the end of regulation, 51-51.
The Cheesemakers hit a 3-pointer to open the extra period, and gradually increased their lead, made free throws, and closed out the win for their first league victory.
Colton McMaster led the Fishermen with 18 points, 13 in the first half. Isaac Brockman added 11 points and Dylan Junes finished with 10, all in the second half.
