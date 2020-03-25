While the state champions of Toledo swept the individual awards, the 33 members of the 2A all-state boys basketball team included two Knappa Loggers.
The all-state team was voted on by 2A coaches and released earlier this month.
Knappa junior Devin Hoover was selected to the second team, and senior Logger Mason Westerholm made honorable mention.
For winning its first state title in school history, Toledo senior Conner Marchant was named “Oregon Mr. Basketball” (Player of the Year), while Toledo's Eddie Townsend was Coach of the Year.
2A Boys Basketball
All-State
Player of the Year: Conner Marchant, Toledo
Coach of the Year: Eddie Townsend, Toledo
First Team
Conner Marchant, Sr., Toledo
Colton Brownson, Sr., Oakland
Isiah Mariscal, Sr., Columbia Christian
Mason McAlpine, Jr., Toledo
Alex Nicoli, Sr., Western Christian
Payton Richardson, Sr., Western Christian
Second Team
Luke Hall, Sr., Kennedy
Mo Hartwich, Jr., Columbia Christian
Devon Hoover, Jr., Knappa
Jalen Lampman, Sr., Lakeview
Tristan Morris, Sr., Grant Union
Ean Smith, Sr., Coquille
Third Team
Braydon Frietag, Sr., Bandon
Jeremy Kistner, Sr., Coquille
Jaxon Rozewski, Jr., Toledo
Coby Smith, Sr., Bandon
Chaz Storm, So., Santiam
Zach Young, Sr., Monroe
Honorable Mention
Keegan Glenn, Jr., Union
Stockton Hoffman, Sr., Weston-McEwen
Freddie Jackson, Jr., Columbia Christian
Jimmy Jones, Jr., Pilot Rock
Mason Lehman, Sr., Heppner
Devon Malcolm, So., Butte Falls
Aiden McAuliffe, Sr., Lost River
DeEldon Paulk, Sr., Sheridan
Junior Pena, Sr., Lost River
Leon Romo, Sr., Jefferson
Noah Strempel, Sr., Oakland
Peyton Thurmond, Sr., Pilot Rock
Colin Thurston, Sr., Santiam
Trey Weller, Sr., East Linn
Mason Westerholm, Sr., Knappa
