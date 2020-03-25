While the state champions of Toledo swept the individual awards, the 33 members of the 2A all-state boys basketball team included two Knappa Loggers.

The all-state team was voted on by 2A coaches and released earlier this month.

Knappa junior Devin Hoover was selected to the second team, and senior Logger Mason Westerholm made honorable mention.

For winning its first state title in school history, Toledo senior Conner Marchant was named “Oregon Mr. Basketball” (Player of the Year), while Toledo's Eddie Townsend was Coach of the Year.

2A Boys Basketball

All-State

Player of the Year: Conner Marchant, Toledo

Coach of the Year: Eddie Townsend, Toledo

First Team

Conner Marchant, Sr., Toledo

Colton Brownson, Sr., Oakland

Isiah Mariscal, Sr., Columbia Christian

Mason McAlpine, Jr., Toledo

Alex Nicoli, Sr., Western Christian

Payton Richardson, Sr., Western Christian

Second Team

Luke Hall, Sr., Kennedy

Mo Hartwich, Jr., Columbia Christian

Devon Hoover, Jr., Knappa

Jalen Lampman, Sr., Lakeview

Tristan Morris, Sr., Grant Union

Ean Smith, Sr., Coquille

Third Team

Braydon Frietag, Sr., Bandon

Jeremy Kistner, Sr., Coquille

Jaxon Rozewski, Jr., Toledo

Coby Smith, Sr., Bandon

Chaz Storm, So., Santiam

Zach Young, Sr., Monroe

Honorable Mention

Keegan Glenn, Jr., Union

Stockton Hoffman, Sr., Weston-McEwen

Freddie Jackson, Jr., Columbia Christian

Jimmy Jones, Jr., Pilot Rock

Mason Lehman, Sr., Heppner

Devon Malcolm, So., Butte Falls

Aiden McAuliffe, Sr., Lost River

DeEldon Paulk, Sr., Sheridan

Junior Pena, Sr., Lost River

Leon Romo, Sr., Jefferson

Noah Strempel, Sr., Oakland

Peyton Thurmond, Sr., Pilot Rock

Colin Thurston, Sr., Santiam

Trey Weller, Sr., East Linn

Mason Westerholm, Sr., Knappa

