Two teams who may see each other in the league playoffs squared off Tuesday night in Beaverton, where Valley Catholic scored a 45-19 win over Astoria in a Cowapa League boys basketball game.
It was the league finale for the Fishermen, who finish 2-6 in league play, fourth place in the league standings.
Valley Catholic — ranked 10th in the 4A state rankings with a 3-4 league record — will finish the league season Thursday at Tillamook.
Astoria will open the league playoffs Saturday.
