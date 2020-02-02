A rough start had Astoria playing catch-up the entire night Friday at Valley Catholic, where the Valiants won a low-scoring Cowapa League boys basketball game, 47-34.
“(The Valiants) were making everything in the first quarter, and we weren't,” Astoria coach Kevin Goin said, as Valley Catholic built a 17-4 lead after eight minutes.
“I don't know why, but we just haven't played well there,” Goin said of Astoria's yearly trip to Beaverton. “And we had good looks at the basket, we just had trouble scoring.”
Colton McMaster led the Fishermen with 16 points, while William Schultheis had 11 for the Valiants, as the only two players in double figures.
Both teams had further trouble scoring in the second half, with Astoria outscoring the Valiants 19-18.
The Fishermen will take a much-needed bye on Tuesday, before finishing off a string of four straight road games Friday at Seaside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.