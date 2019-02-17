After a fairly close quarter-and-a-half, Valley Catholic threw a half-court trap on the Astoria Fishermen, and the Valiants pulled away with a 23-4 run, on their way to a 58-20 win in a Cowapa League boys basketball playoff Saturday.
Davis Johnson led a trio of Valley Catholic players in double figures with 15, followed by Daniel Pruitt and Isaac Flemmer with 10 apiece. Ian Hunt had five points for Astoria.
“We knew it was going to be a tough year, the league being what it is,” said Astoria coach Kevin Goin. After Seaside and Banks, “Valley Catholic is as good as any team in the state,” as the Cowapa League seeks to send a team (or teams) to the state championship for the fifth year in a row.
“We'll have three starters back and some guards coming in, so I like where we're at and I'm excited for next year,” Goin said.
