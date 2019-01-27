Astoria trailed just 12-7 after one quarter, but a 16-2 run to start the second period was just the spark Valley Catholic needed in a 60-23 victory over the Fishermen, in a Cowapa League boys basketball game Friday at the Brick House.
Valley Catholic's Jack Tetzloff scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the second quarter run, while the Fishermen were held to just 1-for-13 from the field in the same quarter.
Xander Marincovich scored seven points to lead the Fishermen, whose next two games are at home vs. the top two ranked teams in the state (Friday vs. Seaside, next Tuesday vs. Banks).
