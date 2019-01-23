The Knappa Loggers were out to even the score with Portland Christian, in a Northwest League boys basketball game Wednesday night.
Looking to avenge a controversial 70-68 loss Dec. 14 at Portland Christian, the Loggers scored their revenge with a decisive 64-49 victory over the Royals.
The Loggers held a comfortable 35-20 lead at halftime, and weathered a few runs by the Royals in the second half before pulling away.
“We got a hard fought win tonight,” said Knappa coach Paul Isom. “Timber (Engblom) and Eli (Takalo) led the way, with really nice contributions from Joe (Ramvick), Ty (Vanderburg) and Devin (Hoover), offensively and defensively.”
Engblom had a game-high 21 points, followed by Takalo's 13 and 11 points from Ramvick.
Still, the Royals didn't make it easy.
“Every time we made a run to get up 14 or 15 points, they answered and kept it close,” Isom said.
Portland Christian made a small run midway through the third quarter, closing to within 41-33, but the Loggers scored twice to push the lead back to 45-33.
Knappa has five league games remaining (four on the road), and the Loggers finish the regular season with a nonleague game Feb. 8 at Seaside.
The Loggers have “a huge game Friday,” said Isom, whose team plays at Neah-Kah-Nie. The Pirates “have kind of separated themselves in third place, and especially on the road, that will be a tough one.”
