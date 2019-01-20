Warrenton's Ayden Stephens scored on a layup as time expired, giving the Warriors a 57-56 win Friday at Willamina — the second time in two weeks that Warrenton has scored a last-second win over the Bulldogs.
“Our kids played some of the best offense I have seen at Warrenton in years,” said Warrenton coach Nate McBride, whose team defeated Willamina 46-45 Jan. 4 on a last-second free throw.
“We spaced the floor, moved the ball well and knocked down some big shots,” he said. “Dalton (Knight) had a huge game for us, Austin Little hit several big shots, and Jake Morrow got to the line 13 times (converting 10).”
Defensively, he said, “Ayden and Devin (Jackson) slowed down their big guys inside and kept us even on the boards.”
The Bulldogs made a 3-pointer to take a 56-55 lead with 12.9 seconds left, and after the Warriors worked the ball upcourt, Warrenton had the ball following a timeout under its own basket with .7 seconds remaining.
“When our kids came to the timeout, not one guy looked defeated,” McBride said. “They were ready for a play to win the game and they delivered.”
On the inbounds play, Knight drew two defenders coming off a screen, and, McBride said, “Stephens slipped to the basket, where Morrow found him with a perfect pass for the win. Great finish.”
Knight made six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 26 points, Little had 13 and Morrow had 10 points, all from the free throw line.
Warrenton improves to 4-3 in league play, while Willamina falls to 1-5.
