From a 1-23 record two years ago, to the state tournament.
After a 10-year absence, the Warrenton boys basketball program is once again part of the state tournament, after scoring a 36-24 win Thursday night at Willamina, in a Coastal Range League playoff.
The Warriors will play a seeding game Saturday vs. Rainier (at McMinnville High School), then will prepare for the state tournament in Coos Bay.
Warrenton's victory capped a doubleheader split Thursday between the Warriors and Willamina, following Willamina's win over Warrenton in the girls' game.
The Warrenton boys built a 12-9 halftime lead, extended their advantage to eight points, then held off a Willamina rally late in the third quarter.
Warrenton freshman Dawson Little hit a 3-pointer midway through the third that gave the Warriors a seemingly safe 19-11 lead, but Willamina's 8-0 run tied the game at 19-19 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors answered Willamina's 8-0 rally with an 11-0 run of their own, with Little connecting on another 3-pointer to highlight the run.
Senior Austin Little scored six points in the closing minutes to secure the win.
The Warriors' last appearance in the state tournament was a two-and-out performance in 2010, when the tournament took place at Willamette University in Salem.
Warrenton's last state playoff win was Feb. 27, 2010 (39-38 over Bandon).
