Competing in a new league resulted in much better results for the Warrenton boys basketball program.
The Warriors went from a 1-23 overall record last season — and 0-16 in the old Lewis & Clark League — to 13-12 this year, 4-8 in the new Coastal Range League. It was Warrenton's first winning record since 2009-10.
Warrenton also had a player earn first team all-league honors for the first time in six years, as senior Dalton Knight was one of five players selected to the Coastal Range League's first team, announced during the league playoffs.
Knight scored 421 points this season, 11th on the school's all-time list. His 1,111 career points tied Darcy Bjork (1970-73) for fifth all-time.
Knight made 87 3-pointers this season, breaking the previous school record of 72 by Eric Gantenbein in 2006-07. Knight's 252 3-pointers for his career broke the mark of 177 held by Christian Holt.
The Warriors had two more players selected honorable mention, in senior Ayden Stephens and junior Devin Jackson.
For his efforts, Warrenton's Nate McBride was named as a co-Coach of the Year, along with Clatskanie's Deshaun Combs.
McBride joins three other Warrenton coaches who have earned league Coach of the Year honors: Gary McBride (2004), Tim Peitsch (2006) and Josh Jannusch (2010).
The Player of the Year award went to Cooper Blodgett of Clatskanie.
Clatskanie also led the way with eight all-league selections.
The Coastal Range all-League boys team:
Player of the Year: Cooper Blodgett, Clatskanie
Coaches of the Year: Deshaun Combs, Clatskanie; Nate McBride, Warrenton
First Team
Cooper Blodgett, Sr., Clatkanie
Ray Darrington, Sr., Taft
Dalton Knight, Sr., Warrenton
Conner Rea, Jr. Rainier
Joey Tripp, Sr., Rainier
Second Team
Andre Combs, Fr., Clatskanie
J'Kari Combs, Jr., Clatskanie
Dawson Evenson, Jr., Clatskanie
Kaleb Floyd, So., Willamina
Chance Kalawa, Sr., Willamina
Honorable Mention
Easton Crape, Jr., Rainier
Foster Evenson, Sr., Clatskanie
Tyee Fisher, Sr., Taft
Devion Godfrey, Jr., Rainier
Devin Jackson, Jr., Warrenton
Devin Jones, Sr., Clatskanie
Jonathon Moravec, Sr., Clatskanie
Justice Osborn, Sr., Clatskanie
Jackson Schoenbachler, Sr., Willamina
Ayden Stephens, Sr., Warrenton
Kenny Tripp, Fr., Rainier
