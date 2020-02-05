Warrenton trailed Taft 12-11 after one quarter Tuesday night then outscored the Tigers 39-7 over the next 18 minutes to score an easy 64-35 win in a Coastal Range League boys basketball game.
Devin Jackson pumped in 23 points and Jake Morrow added 13 for Warrenton, which outscored Taft 26-7 over the second and third quarters.
