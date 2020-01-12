With three starters out of the lineup, the Warrenton Warriors had to dig deep Friday night at home, in a nonleague game with Colton.
And a few young players responded for Warrenton, leading the Warriors to a 44-30 win over the Vikings.
Freshman Dawson Little scored a game-high 16 points and freshman Hunter Xochipiltecatl added 10 points to go with five rebounds in his first significant varsity action.
“We were down three starters, so we had some new faces and the kids battled,” said Warrenton coach Nate McBride. “Dawson played real well until he went out with two minutes left in the third quarter, and that kind of disrupted our flow for the rest of the game.”
The Warriors held a 19-point lead when Little left the game, but Warrenton was able to close out the Vikings, who never got closer than 12 points and lost their 10th in a row.
“Hordie (Bodden-Bodden) played a real complete game at point guard for us,” McBride said, with eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
He added, “Ethan Green has been playing considerably better over the last four or five games and had a real solid night (eight points, 2-of-3 from the 3-point line). It was good to get some different guys out there and defend well enough to come away with the 'W.' Despite having some new faces, every kid in our program plays hard and defends, and that is something we as a group take pride in.”
