Warrenton came one step closer to locking up a Coastal Range League boys basketball title Tuesday night at home with a 44-37 win over Rainier.
The Warriors (5-1 in league) are only a half-game behind Willamina (6-1), and were scheduled to host Willamina on Wednesday, a team the Warriors defeated earlier in the season on the road. Warrenton finishes the regular season Friday at Clatskanie.
Rainier led 18-16 early in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game before the Warriors reeled off a 17-2 run to put the game away.
Hordie Bodden Bodden had eight of the 17 points during Warrenton’s big run. Dawson Little and Ethan Green each had 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.