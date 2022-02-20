The Willamina and Warrenton boys basketball teams played the wildest four minutes and 42 seconds of Oregon high school basketball Saturday night.
In the final 4:42, the teams combined for six 3-pointers, and Willamina outscored Warrenton 5-0 in the last 19 seconds for a 46-45 victory in the Coastal Range League championship game, played at McMinnville High School.
There were just two lead changes in that span, with the final lead change coming on a 3-pointer from Willamina's Adam Atherton with eight seconds left.
Shortly after a Warrenton turnover, Atherton shuffled his pivot foot back behind the 3-point line and launched the game-winner.
A Warrior drive to the hoop with four seconds left did not go, and the Bulldogs earned the league's No. 1 seed to the state playoffs. Willamina will host a first round game vs. Pleasant Hill, and the Warriors travel to De La Salle for a first round contest Friday.
Warrenton was in control of Saturday's game from the start, as the Warriors made six 3-pointers for an 18-5 lead early in the second quarter, and finished the first half 7-for-12 on three's for a 25-12 lead at the break. Josh Earls and Elijah Whitsett had three triples apiece.
The Warriors cooled off in the third quarter, and Willamina hit three 3-pointers to close within 29-28.
Willamina took a brief lead early in the fourth, before Warrenton's Dawson Little hit the first of three straight 3-pointers with 4:42 left.
His third gave the Warriors a 42-41 lead, and a 3-pointer by Whitsett made it 45-41 with just under a minute remaining.
Warrenton still had a four-point lead and possession with 26 seconds remaining, but Atherton made 2-of-3 free throws at 19 seconds, then the Bulldogs forced a turnover to set up Atherton's game-winner.
Only three players scored for Warrenton, led by Little's 18 points. The two teams made a combined 20 3-pointers, with 29 misses.