After falling short of the state playoffs by one game last year, the Warrenton boys basketball team is again one win away from a return to state.
The Warriors got off to a great post-season start Tuesday, defeating Clatskanie 52-48 in a Coastal Range League playoff at Warrenton.
The Warriors play a winner-to-state game Thursday at Willamina.
Clatskanie senior posts Dawson Evenson and Jonathan Moravec kept the Tigers in Tuesday's game, but the Warriors closed it out at the free throw line.
Warrenton — which did not make a single field goal in the fourth quarter — was 8-for-17 at the free throw line in the final period.
Warrenton was 11-for-20 over the last two quarters, while the Tigers did not have a free throw attempt in the second half.
Instead, Clatskanie got hot from the field, as Jack Boothe, Chase Baker and Evenson all had 3-pointers, and the Tigers were 14-of-24 from the field in the final two quarters.
Warrenton's Dawson Little and Devin Jackson made 3-pointers in the third quarter, in which Hordie Bodden-Bodden scored six of his points.
Clatskanie rallied from a 42-31 deficit late in the third, closing to within 48-45 with 44 seconds left, but the Warriors were 4-of-7 on free throws in the final 38 seconds to clinch the win.
