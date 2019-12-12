WARRENTON — Both teams struggled from the field, while the Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates struggled just to maintain possession of the ball Wednesday night at Warrenton, where the Warriors scored an easy 36-14 win over the Pirates in a nonleague boys basketball game.
Warrenton held a slim 8-4 lead after one quarter, then outscored Neah-Kah-Nie 28-10 over the final three, helping the Warriors post their second win of the season.
Neah-Kah-Nie finished with more turnovers (25) than points (14), as the Pirates never scored more than four points any quarter.
The Warriors took advantage of hoops from Hordie Bodden-Bodden, Devin Jackson and Austin Little early in the second period, and Warrenton had all the points it would need by halftime with a 16-6 lead.
Little and Ethan Green both hit 3-pointers near the end of the third quarter for a 32-10 advantage, and Jackson scored both Warrenton baskets in the fourth.
Little had a game-high 13 points, with Jackson tossing in nine.
