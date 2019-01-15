After an unexpected loss Saturday at Taft, the Warrenton boys basketball team returned to the place where they can always count on a win: their own home court.
The Warriors took down previous first place Clatskanie in a Coastal Range League game Tuesday night, 52-41, as Warrenton evened its league record at 3-3.
The Warriors did it the usual way — 19 points from Dalton Knight, and hitting 12-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
“We took the lead in the final minute of the half, and never gave it up the rest of the game,” said Warrenton coach Nate McBride. “(The Tigers) closed within one twice in the second half, but could never get any closer.”
Devin Jackson and Ayden Stephens added 10 points apiece for Warrenton.
Seventh-ranked Clatskanie — which defeated the Warriors 65-51 Jan. 2 — hosts Warrenton Feb. 1, as the Warriors prepare for four straight road games.
