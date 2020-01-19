The Warrenton boys basketball team opened league play Friday night on the road, and scored a 55-39 win over the Taft Tigers.
Dawson Little scored 19 points and Austin Little added 11, helping the Warriors tune up for a Tuesday night showdown with Rainier, in a possible preview of the Coastal Range League championship.
“We played pretty well for the most part,” Warrenton coach Nate McBride said, following Friday's win. “Jake Morrow played for the first time since Dec. 28, and it was good to have him back. We should get Devin Jackson back (this) week so it's good to be getting healthy at the right time.”
Warrenton was 3-for-23 from the 3-point line and 8-of-15 on free throws, but the Warriors had 16 steals and forced 20 turnovers. Hordie Bodden-Bodden had five steals, to go with four assists, six rebounds and eight points.
Morrow led the Warriors with nine rebounds, with Hunter Xochipiltecatl adding eight points.
