Trailing 42-31 entering the fourth quarter, the Warrenton boys basketball team charged back and outscored Rainier 23-9 in the final eight minutes, for a 54-51 win over the Columbians.

Warrenton improves to 3-5 in league with the much-needed win, 7-12 overall. Rainier drops to 0-7, 2-17.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.