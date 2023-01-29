Trailing 42-31 entering the fourth quarter, the Warrenton boys basketball team charged back and outscored Rainier 23-9 in the final eight minutes, for a 54-51 win over the Columbians.
Warrenton improves to 3-5 in league with the much-needed win, 7-12 overall. Rainier drops to 0-7, 2-17.
The Warriors led 21-11 after one quarter, before the Columbians outscored Warrenton 31-10 over the second and third quarters.
Dawson Little and Brian Xochipiltecatl scored 13 points apiece to lead the Warriors, with Cam’Ron Daniels adding 11.
In the girls’ game, Rainier’s 15-7 rally in the fourth quarter was enough to defeat Warrenton 42-38.
Freshman Lilli Dean had 20 points to lead the Columbians.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
