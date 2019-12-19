The Warrenton Warriors are the favorites in Coastal Range League boys basketball — and may have just vaulted themselves into the mix of state title contenders as well, with a win Thursday afternoon over No. 1-ranked Santiam Christian.
Warrenton tied it late in regulation, then held off the top-ranked Eagles, 38-34, in overtime.
It was the fewest points scored by Santiam Christian in six games this season (the previous was 49 points, in a win over Blanchet Catholic).
The Warriors had to overcome an early 15-4 deficit, as Warrenton coach Nate McBride said “(the Eagles) didn't miss much in the first quarter, and we just told our kids we were doing good things. We made a couple of small adjustments to what we were doing on defense, and were really locked in the rest of the game.”
Late in the game, a jump shot by Warrenton's Jake Morrow brought the Warriors to within two, and teammate Hordie Bodden-Bodden scored on a putback with 20 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime.
A 3-pointer by Bodden-Bodden gave Warrenton a 35-31 lead, and a Morrow free throw made it 36-31.
Austin Little added a late score with seven seconds left to secure the victory.
McBride called it “probably the most balanced scoring effort I have ever seen,” from his team, as Bodden-Bodden, Little and Devin Jackson each scored nine points.
Jackson also had 11 rebounds and Bodden-Bodden added six steals.
The only team in the Coastal Range League with a winning record (3-2), the Warriors have only allowed 172 points through five games, second fewest at the Class 3A level. (Taft has allowed just 80 points, but the Tigers have only played two games).
