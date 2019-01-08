Seven of Dalton Knight's eight field goals came from the 3-point line, as the senior poured in another 26 points to lead Warrenton to a 54-47 win over Southridge, British Columbia, in an international nonleague game Tuesday at Warrenton.
Knight drained four treys in the first quarter, then made one each in the second, third and fourth, leading the Warriors to their 10th win before a return to league play Friday at Taft.
“Dalton had another big game for us,” said Warrenton coach Nate McBride. “We played great defense in the first half and moved the ball real well on offense to build a pretty solid lead. They spread us out pretty good the second half and made some good runs.”
