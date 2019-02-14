The Warrenton boys basketball team welcomed a familiar foe Thursday night, in a Coastal Range League boys basketball playoff game.
Meeting for the fourth time this season — and for the third time at Warrenton — the Warriors squared off against the Willamina Bulldogs, this time for the league's No. 3 seed.
In a low-scoring defensive game, Warrenton built a 23-16 halftime lead, then held off the Bulldogs for a 45-35 win.
The Warriors locked up third place and a possible trip to the state playoffs. Warrenton will play Saturday vs. Rainier (at Clatskanie), 7 p.m.
Dalton Knight scored a game-high 22 points for the Warriors, who turned a 13-10 lead after one quarter into an 18-10 lead midway through the second quarter. Still, Willamina's 12-7 run in the third quarter helped the Bulldogs close to within 30-28 after three.
Warrenton was able to maintain the lead to secure the victory.
Devin Jackson added seven points and Ayden Stephens had 13 rebounds for the Warriors.
“Our kids played extremely hard, and had a tremendous defensive effort,” said Warrenton coach Nate McBride. “Outside of a couple of rebounding lapses, we were able to limit them to tough shots offensively.”
Knight “held their best player to seven points, and Austin (Little) held their best shooter scoreless,” he added.
For more defensive highlights, “Ayden made their big guy work for every one of his 14 points,” McBride said. “Jackson took three charges, and (Jake) Morrow pressured the ball all night long.”
