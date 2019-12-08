The Warrenton Warriors split a pair of games in the Vernonia Tournament over the weekend, in nonleague boys basketball action.
Austin Little poured in 20 points and Devin Jackson added 18 to go with 12 rebounds, leading Warrenton to a 66-34 win Friday over Gervais.
Little “was very assertive offensively,” said Warrenton coach Nate McBride. “He scored in a variety of ways, knocking down three's and finishing at the rim.”
Defensively, Warrenton's Hordie Bodden Bodden “really set the tone on ball, with five steals and never allowing Gervais to get into their offense,” he said.
In a Saturday game against Umatilla, the Vikings fought off a 19-14 halftime deficit to defeat the Warriors 42-35, helping Umatilla improve to 3-0.
“We came out and played well in the first half,” McBride said. “We struggled at times offensively, but the kids played lockdown defense to go into the break up 19-14.”
In the second half, “Umatilla did a better job adjusting than us,” he said. “They mixed up their defensive look and we didn't respond well. We failed to hit a shot from the field in the third quarter, and seven or eight turnovers led to some easy offense” for the Vikings, who scored 20 points in the quarter, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to take a 10-point lead going into the fourth.
Still, “we played hard enough to win and the kids competed, but we didn't have the kids prepared enough for some of the things Umatilla did,” McBride said.
Andrew Earl scored 14 to lead the Vikings, while Jackson had 16 and Little scored 10 for the Warriors.
