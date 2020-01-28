Vernonia High School was the “Westerholm Zone” Monday night, for a Northwest League boys basketball game.
Knappa senior Mason Westerholm scored 40 points to lead the Loggers to another easy league win, 93-46, over the other Loggers. Knappa improved to 17-1 overall, 9-1 in league.
Since losing at Nestucca Jan. 17, the Loggers have won their last two games by a combined 77 points.
And of their nine league wins, Knappa's average margin of victory is 27.9 points.
That trend should continue for at least another week, with upcoming games against Portland Christian, Neah-Kah-Nie, Faith Bible and Mannahouse Christian.
“It was a great group effort, but the story was Mason Westerholm,” Knappa coach Paul Isom said of Monday's win at Vernonia.
Westerholm connected on 11 3-pointers, which broke the previous school record of 10, held by Isom's brother, Ryan Isom.
“It was a very impressive accomplishment, and couldn't happen to a better kid,” Paul Isom said of Westerholm, who joined Knappa's “40-point Club.”
Only five other players have scored 40 or more in a single game in Logger history. The single game scoring mark is still 54 by Bob “Pudgy” Hunt (in 1956 vs. Rainier), while others on the list are Brian Jackson, Steve Gertulla, Ron McClintock and Tyson Burnard. Jackson's career high was 43.
As for Monday's game, Knappa held an early 7-5 lead, then built a 51-31 halftime lead to lock up the victory.
