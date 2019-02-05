It was a bittersweet night for the Warrenton boys basketball team, Tuesday at Warrenton.
The Warriors lost their fourth straight, a 48-37 decision to Willamina. But on the bright side, Clatskanie defeated Taft, clinching a spot for Warrenton in the Coastal Range League playoffs, which begin next Wednesday.
Willamina's win gave the Bulldogs a little revenge, following a pair of one-point losses to the Warriors earlier in the season.
Warrenton was playing without Ayden Stephens, who suffered an ankle sprain and is expected to miss a week, said Warrior coach Nate McBride.
As for Tuesday's game, “We lacked energy in the first half and really struggled to get much going on the offensive end,” McBride said. “We came out of halftime a much different team, and closed the game to within five late in the third quarter."
The Warriors were within six points for much of the fourth, “but just couldn't get anything going offensively late to close it more,” McBride said. “We started fouling, down eight with around 1:30 left.”
Dalton Knight had a team-high 14 points for the Warriors, while sophomore Kaleb Floyd led Willamina with 14 points, followed by Chance Kalawa with 12.
Warrenton hosts Rainier Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.