Willamina picked up a payback victory Wednesday at Warrenton in a Coastal Range League boys basketball match.
The Bulldogs — who lost to the Warriors 44-42 June 4 at Willamina — held on for a big 40-37 win, locking up a league title. Willamina (7-1) has finished league play, while the Warriors were scheduled to play Friday at Clatskanie.
The Bulldogs held a slim 17-15 halftime lead, and a 3-pointer from Warrenton’s Dawson Little cut the Willamina lead to 21-20.
Willamina senior Antonio Hernandez answered with back-to-back 3-pointers, and the Bulldogs never trailed from there.
Still, Willamina had trouble closing the game, despite building a 38-28 lead with just 2:45 remaining.
Hunter Xochipiltecatl had back-to-back scores for the Warriors, while the Bulldogs went cold from the field, and also missed the front end of three one-and-one free throws in the final 54 seconds.
Warrenton’s Hordie Bodden Bodden hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to cut the lead to 40-37, and the Bulldogs missed another free throw, setting the Warriors up for a final shot, but they were unable to get off a 3-pointer as time expired.