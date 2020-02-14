For the second time in four days, a basketball game involving the Warrenton boys basketball team went right down to the wire.
After a thrilling 41-38 win over Clatskanie earlier in the week, the bounces didn't go Warrenton's way this time, as Willamina made three free throws in the final 5.1 seconds of overtime for a 54-51 win.
On the final night of league play, the Willamina victory pulled the Bulldogs into a second-place tie with the Warriors at 4-4 in the Coastal Range League standings.
The two teams could meet again in a league playoff tie-breaker.
Willamina held the upper hand for most of Friday's contest, which was Senior Night for the Bulldogs.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Willamina's Ruben Rizzo and Dominik Briant had the 'Dogs in front 27-16 midway through the second quarter, and Willamina held a 31-21 lead at halftime.
The teams played to a 7-7 tie in the third period, before the Warriors made their move in the fourth.
A 3-pointer from Dawson Little brought Warrenton to within 41-38, Jake Morrow converted a three-point play off an offensive rebound basket at the 2:22 mark, and Devin Jackson's layup with 2:03 left tied the game at 43-43.
The Warriors forced a turnover with 1:37 remaining, and played for the final shot of regulation.
Three days after Austin Little hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Clatskanie, Warrenton again got the ball into the hands of Little, whose 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark, sending the game to overtime.
The Warriors never had the lead in the extra frame, but missed free throws by the Bulldogs — and Warrenton's Hordie Bodden-Bodden — kept the Warriors within striking distance.
After every Willamina score, Bodden-Bodden answered, scoring six points before fouling out.
His last two points came on a bank shot with 10 seconds left, and tied the game at 51-51, the fourth tie of overtime.
Willamina missed two free throws with 6.9 seconds remaining, but gathered in the offensive rebound and drew an intentional foul on the Warriors, giving junior Kaleb Floyd four free throws with 5.1 seconds left.
Floyd made 3-of-4 and the Warriors missed on the game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.
